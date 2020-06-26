   
Economics Researcher position at the IIEA available now

26th June 2020

The Institute of International and European Affairs, a leading independent think-tank based in Dublin, Ireland, is seeking a full-time researcher in the following area: Economics and Finance. The researcher will report to the Director of Research as part of a research team.

Responsibilities:

The researcher will provide expert level policy analysis on economic issues and the European political economy, including, but not limited to:

  • New political/ economic developments in the Eurozone and in the international
    economy;
  • Policy developments in and legislative proposals by EU institutions such as the European Commission, European Parliament, the ECB and other agencies, and in key member states;
  • Developments in economic governance and financial regulatory reform at national, EU and international level.

The main responsibilities of this position include: 

  • Tracking significant economic policy developments in Ireland, the EU and in international financial institutions;
  • Organising keynote addresses, workshops and conferences with high-level policy makers and thought-leaders as part of the IIEA’s front of house Finance and Economic events programme;
  • Producing regular briefing notes on the European policy developments in monetary and fiscal policy;
  • Contributing to IIEA publications and reports;
  • Organising and minuting meetings of relevant working groups, (The Economists Group and the Economic Governance Group) and liaising regularly with the group chairs and members as required;
  • Liaising with relevant government departments and relevant EU and international think tanks and financial organisations in Dublin, Brussels and elsewhere.

Requirements:

  • 1st class or high 2.1 post-graduate degree in related field such as Economics, Political Economy, or European Studies;
  • 2 to 3 years’ work experience in related field preferable;
  • Excellent research and analytical skills;
  • Excellent writing skills;
  • Attention to detail, accuracy and efficiency; editing and proofing skills
  • Ability to multi-task and strong organisational skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to deal with high-level dignitaries.

Application details:

  • To apply please send a CV and covering letter with the subject line “Economics Researcher – Application” to Fionnuala Keane at jobs@iiea.com by close of business on Monday 13 July  2020.
  • This is a 1 year fixed-term contract.
  • Please state your availability in your cover letter.
  • Applications will be processed upon receipt and interviews will commence immediately on a rolling basis until the position is filled.
  • Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants.
