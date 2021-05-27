Director of Administration – position available now

Cpl are delighted to Partner with The Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA)for the recruitment of the Director of Administration post. This is a fantastic opportunity to work for Ireland’s leading think tank on European and International affairs and take full responsibility for the administration and day to day Operations of the Institute.

Reporting into the Director General you will work as part of a collaborative team and will be tasked with an array of duties including but not limited to:

Day to day management of the Institute – the house/office, staff, events and coordination of a wide range of IIEA activities

Personnel management of Administrative and Hospitality Staff with supervisory responsibilities for the in-house Community Employment Scheme participants

Client relationship management with the Individual and Life members of the Institute

Supervision of the database: data entry, maintenance and updating of a sophisticated and complex online database

Assistance with preparation of AGM documentation and supporting documentation with company secretary

Facilities management of the Institute’s premises including maintenance and special projects

Organisation of administrative aspects of the Institute’s events; including catering, room set up, attendance lists, reception management; totalling over 100 events per year

Event management of large-scale conferences the Institute hosts on an annual basis in external venues

Skills & qualifications:

5-7 years of relevant experience

Leadership skills, initiative with excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong organisational skills and ability to multi – task in a fast-paced environment

Excellent interpersonal skills, and proven ability to deal with high level national and international visitors to the Institute

Consistency, reliability, and attention to detail

High level of IT proficiency and database management skills

HR/Event management experience would be an advantage

General knowledge of and interest in public policy and current affairs would be advantageous

Salary: Competitive salary, subject to experience

Closing date for applications is 5pm June 16th

Please e-mail CV and cover letter to: Vanessa.mckay@cpl.ie or ida.renaud@cplexec.com