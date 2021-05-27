Director of Administration – position available now
Cpl are delighted to Partner with The Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA)for the recruitment of the Director of Administration post. This is a fantastic opportunity to work for Ireland’s leading think tank on European and International affairs and take full responsibility for the administration and day to day Operations of the Institute.
Reporting into the Director General you will work as part of a collaborative team and will be tasked with an array of duties including but not limited to:
- Day to day management of the Institute – the house/office, staff, events and coordination of a wide range of IIEA activities
- Personnel management of Administrative and Hospitality Staff with supervisory responsibilities for the in-house Community Employment Scheme participants
- Client relationship management with the Individual and Life members of the Institute
- Supervision of the database: data entry, maintenance and updating of a sophisticated and complex online database
- Assistance with preparation of AGM documentation and supporting documentation with company secretary
- Facilities management of the Institute’s premises including maintenance and special projects
- Organisation of administrative aspects of the Institute’s events; including catering, room set up, attendance lists, reception management; totalling over 100 events per year
- Event management of large-scale conferences the Institute hosts on an annual basis in external venues
Skills & qualifications:
- 5-7 years of relevant experience
- Leadership skills, initiative with excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong organisational skills and ability to multi – task in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent interpersonal skills, and proven ability to deal with high level national and international visitors to the Institute
- Consistency, reliability, and attention to detail
- High level of IT proficiency and database management skills
- HR/Event management experience would be an advantage
- General knowledge of and interest in public policy and current affairs would be advantageous
Salary: Competitive salary, subject to experience
Closing date for applications is 5pm June 16th
Please e-mail CV and cover letter to: Vanessa.mckay@cpl.ie or ida.renaud@cplexec.com