Administrator/Accounts Assistant – Position available immediately at the IIEA
Administrator/Accounts Assistant – Position available immediately at the IIEA
The Institute of International and European Affairs is Ireland’s leading international affairs think tank. We are an independent, not-for-profit organisation with charitable status. Our aim is to provide a forum for all those interested in EU and International affairs to engage in debate and discussion, and to evaluate and share policy options.
We are seeking an energetic, experienced and dynamic individual to work on a full-time basis between the administration and accounts departments. The role will be shared equally across the two departments.
Administration duties and responsibilities:
- General receptionist duties – answering the phone, taking accurate messages and relay in a timely manner to colleagues
- Ensuring meetings/events are entered accurately in the outlook calendar
- General Administrative support as delegated for Admin department and Research/Membership departments
- Assisting in screening of CV’s received for open job competitions and referring them to the relevant line manager for review
- Setting up interviews during recruitment process
- Manage and liaise with Individual Members re new membership, invoicing, updating salesforce CRM platform (training provided)
- Managing events lists, updating attendance lists post events on Salesforce database
- Booking taxi’s and couriers are required
- Ordering office stationery and supplies as appropriate
- Printing and collation of relevant papers for various committee meetings
- Sending event invitations when other staff members are on leave and managing responses for same
Accounts Department Duties and Responsibilities:
- Memberships – invoicing, taking payments, pursuing payments
- Creditors – input of invoices, reconciling statements
- Credit Card – input transactions, tracing receipts
- Payroll – assisting with input and payment
- HR – transcribing contracts, upkeep of HR files
- Responding to emails
- All accounts filing
- Assisting with month end procedures, audits
- General Accounts administration
Skills / Qualifications
Essential:
- 2 years’ + experience in a similar role
- Team player with an open and friendly personality and a can-do attitude
- Good Excel, Word and email IT skills. Candidates need to be very comfortable using IT systems to carry out key parts of their roll
- Sound understanding of general accounts processes/bookkeeping
- Working to tight deadlines
- Strong internal and communication skills
- Strong sense of ownership and accountability.
- Ability to liaise clearly with other staff members and members
- Practical approach and application
Desirable:
- Qualification in bookkeeping desirable
- Previous experience as an Accounts Assistant supporting a busy finance department
- Experience using Database/Salesforce desirable but not essential
This job description is intended as a summary of the primary responsibilities and qualifications for this position. The job description is not intended as inclusive of all duties an individual in this position might be asked to perform or that may be required to do either now or in the future.
Application details:
- The initial deadline for applications is Wednesday 20 August 2020. Applications will be processed upon receipt and interviews will take place on a rolling basis until the position is filled
- Due to the expected volume of applications, we will only be able to respond to successful applicants
- Salary is negotiable, depending on experience
- To apply please send a CV and covering letter stating your availability in your cover letter. with the subject line ‘Administrator/Accounts Assistant Position’ – Applications to Fionnuala Keane by email – jobs@iiea.com