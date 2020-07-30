Administrator/Accounts Assistant – Position available immediately at the IIEA

The Institute of International and European Affairs is Ireland’s leading international affairs think tank. We are an independent, not-for-profit organisation with charitable status. Our aim is to provide a forum for all those interested in EU and International affairs to engage in debate and discussion, and to evaluate and share policy options.

We are seeking an energetic, experienced and dynamic individual to work on a full-time basis between the administration and accounts departments. The role will be shared equally across the two departments.

Administration duties and responsibilities:

General receptionist duties – answering the phone, taking accurate messages and relay in a timely manner to colleagues

Ensuring meetings/events are entered accurately in the outlook calendar

General Administrative support as delegated for Admin department and Research/Membership departments

Assisting in screening of CV’s received for open job competitions and referring them to the relevant line manager for review

Setting up interviews during recruitment process

Manage and liaise with Individual Members re new membership, invoicing, updating salesforce CRM platform (training provided)

Managing events lists, updating attendance lists post events on Salesforce database

Booking taxi’s and couriers are required

Ordering office stationery and supplies as appropriate

Printing and collation of relevant papers for various committee meetings

Sending event invitations when other staff members are on leave and managing responses for same

Accounts Department Duties and Responsibilities:

Memberships – invoicing, taking payments, pursuing payments

Creditors – input of invoices, reconciling statements

Credit Card – input transactions, tracing receipts

Payroll – assisting with input and payment

HR – transcribing contracts, upkeep of HR files

Responding to emails

All accounts filing

Assisting with month end procedures, audits

General Accounts administration

Skills / Qualifications

Essential:

2 years’ + experience in a similar role

Team player with an open and friendly personality and a can-do attitude

Good Excel, Word and email IT skills. Candidates need to be very comfortable using IT systems to carry out key parts of their roll

Sound understanding of general accounts processes/bookkeeping

Working to tight deadlines

Strong internal and communication skills

Strong sense of ownership and accountability.

Ability to liaise clearly with other staff members and members

Practical approach and application

Desirable:

Qualification in bookkeeping desirable

Previous experience as an Accounts Assistant supporting a busy finance department

Experience using Database/Salesforce desirable but not essential

This job description is intended as a summary of the primary responsibilities and qualifications for this position. The job description is not intended as inclusive of all duties an individual in this position might be asked to perform or that may be required to do either now or in the future.

Application details: