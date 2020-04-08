The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and UK, with the two sides unable to meet since 5 March 2020, and no clear plan in place for the negotiations to resume. The increasingly uncertain circumstances have led to calls for an extension to the transition period, as provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement, which is currently due to expire on 31 December 2020.

In spite of the unfolding crisis in recent weeks, both the EU and UK have published and circulated negotiation documents. This briefing will outline the opening positions of the two Parties as they currently stand and highlight areas of broad agreement and divergence, looking ahead to a negotiation of ambitious scale which will take place in a time of global change and uncertainty.

You can download the briefing here.