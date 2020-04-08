   
BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog

The Future Relationship between the EU and UK: Where do we stand?

IIEA8th April 20201min
This briefing will outline the opening positions of the two Parties as they currently stand and highlight areas of broad agreement and divergence, looking ahead to a negotiation of ambitious scale which will take place in a time of global change and uncertainty.

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and UK, with the two sides unable to meet since 5 March 2020, and no clear plan in place for the negotiations to resume. The increasingly uncertain circumstances have led to calls for an extension to the transition period, as provided for in the Withdrawal Agreement, which is currently due to expire on 31 December 2020.

In spite of the unfolding crisis in recent weeks, both the EU and UK have published and circulated negotiation documents. This briefing will outline the opening positions of the two Parties as they currently stand and highlight areas of broad agreement and divergence, looking ahead to a negotiation of ambitious scale which will take place in a time of global change and uncertainty.

You can download the briefing here.

 

Post Views: 35

Related Articles

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
2nd April 2020 IIEA

Brexit Brief 84

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
20th March 2020 IIEA

Brexit Brief 83

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
4th March 2020 IIEA

Brexit Brief 82

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
20th February 2020 IIEA

Brexit Brief 81