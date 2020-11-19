   
Implications of Brexit and COVID-19 for Ireland’s Key Transport Sectors

19th November 2020
This paper discusses the implications of Brexit and COVID-19 on Ireland's transport sector.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Since March 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic has been severely impacting on social and economic activity in Ireland. Before the advent of the pandemic, the Irish economy was performing very well. The main external concern was that the negotiations between the EU and UK might not reach agreement by the end of the year. However, the potential impact of Brexit without a trade deal is now overshadowed by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Beyond Brexit, Irish transport faces a much-changed operational environment, while having to live with the Covid-19 pandemic. The two transport sectors that will be most affected are the freight sector and the aviation sector. They are the main focus of this briefing which serves as an update to Implications of Brexit for Ireland’s Key Transport Sectors, which was published by the Institute in October 2017.

The author, Tom Ferris, is a Life Member of the International Institute of International and European Affairs. He was formerly the Department of Transport’s Senior Economist

This paper is available here.

