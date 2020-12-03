   
Brexit Brief 99

IIEA3rd December 20201min
Issue 99 of the Brexit Brief notes the current state of play in the EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK. 

The EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship reconvened in London at the weekend, after the EU Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, emerged from quarantine following close contact with a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19. Time is running out for the two sides to reach a deal before the deadline of 31 December, when the transition period ends, however. This is made more urgent by the necessary ratification processes – in the European Council and the European Parliament – which could present a logistical challenge in the coming weeks.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.  

