Brexit Brief 99

The EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship reconvened in London at the weekend, after the EU Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, emerged from quarantine following close contact with a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19. Time is running out for the two sides to reach a deal before the deadline of 31 December, when the transition period ends, however. This is made more urgent by the necessary ratification processes – in the European Council and the European Parliament – which could present a logistical challenge in the coming weeks.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

