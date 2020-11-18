Brexit Brief 98

The EU-UK negotiations restarted in Brussels on Monday 16 November after a weekend break. Talks are seen, by both sides, to be approaching the ‘make or break’ point, with significant differences remaining to be resolved. Yet another deadline approaches as the European Council is scheduled to convene virtually on 19 November and the time available for ratification of any text by the European Parliament, narrows.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.