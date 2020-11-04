Brexit Brief 97

Following the stand-off between the UK Government and the EU Commission in the light of the Conclusions of the European Council meeting of 15-16 October, the Chief Negotiators remained in virtual contact. Talks recommenced on 23 October and have continued in London and Brussels since then. Nonetheless, a remarkable degree of silence has been observed with no leaks and little ‘informed’ commentary in the media, as it becomes clear that the talks have moved to a stage in which officials are engaging in joint drafting of legal texts.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

