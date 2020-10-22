Brexit Brief 96

The UK-EU trade talks are continuing this week, in spite of last week’s assertions fro Downing Street that ‘trade talks are over’, and stories circulating in the media that David Frost had abruptly withdrawn an invitation for Michel Barnier to visit London. These developments were precipitated not only by the continuing deadlock, but by the conclusions of the October European Council, which placed the onus on the UK to move its position, and were poorly received in London.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.