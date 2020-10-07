   
BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog

Brexit Brief 95

IIEA7th October 20201min
Issue 95 of the Brexit Brief notes the current state of play in the EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK. 

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke by phone on 3 October and agreed that sufficient progress had been achieved to date to justify a further month of intensive talks in an effort to break the deadlock. The ninth round of the scheduled talks had concluded on a somewhat more positive note, with both sides noting convergence on some issues. Nonetheless, the key sticking points of fisheries, the level playing field, and the governance arrangements, remain unsolved. Meanwhile, the EU has followed through on its threat to initiate infringement procedures against the UK arising from the UK Internal Market Bill, which would allow the UK to violate provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement, in particular the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.  

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

BrexitEconomicsHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogEconomics BlogBlog
7th October 2020 IIEA

The Latest Northern Ireland Ports Traffic Statistics and Brexit

Past EventsBrexit Past Events
29th September 2020 IIEA

Webinar: Keynote Address by Michel Barnier

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
29th September 2020 IIEA

UK Agriculture and Food Policy Post Brexit: An Irish Perspective

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
23rd September 2020 IIEA

Brexit Brief 94