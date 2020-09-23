Brexit Brief 94

The eighth Round of EU-UK negotiations took place in London on 8-10 September 2020, though once again little progress was reported on the most difficult issues. The talks were, in any case, heavily overshadowed by the introduction, in the same week, of the UK’s Internal Market Bill. The Bill seemingly contravenes key commitments given by the UK in the context of the Withdrawal Agreement, and in particular the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland, sparking opprobrium from critics not only in EU capitals but from within the UK itself.

This edition of the Brexit Brief covers these developments, noting the reactions of key players in the debate, and rounds up other related news from the UK, Ireland and the EU.

