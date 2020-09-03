Brexit Brief 93

Little progress was reported upon the conclusion of round seven of negotiations between the EU and the UK. Both Michel Barnier and David Frost gave statements on the outcomes. The statements were distinctly negative in tone and a degree of frustration was expressed by the EU at the lack of progress on issues of key importance in the negotiations including the level playing field and fisheries.

Round seven followed an amendment to the ‘Terms of Reference’ for the negotiations, to allow for an accelerated pace of engagement over the summer months. Time is running short as a deal must be concluded by the end of October to allow sufficient time for ratification.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and outlines contingency planning taking place, including a Brexit support and Peace and Reconciliation package for Northern Ireland announced by the UK Government, and a briefing from the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland outlining the expected impact of the end of the transition period on Ireland.

