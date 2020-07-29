Brexit Brief 92A

Upon the conclusion of the latest formal round of negotiations between the EU and the UK, Michel Barnier and David Frost gave statements on the outcomes. Some progress was made on issues including police and judicial cooperation, a single institutional framework with an enforcement mechanism, and on Union programmes. However significant divergences remain on key obstacles to an economic partnership, namely the level playing field and fisheries.

In the absence of positive indications of a deal by the end of the year, in addition to the Commission’s 70 sector specific notices to help EU businesses and public administrations prepare for the end of the transition period, EU leaders agreed the launch of a 5 billion euro special instrument – the “Brexit Adjustment Reserve” – to assist Member States and sectors worst affected by Brexit.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and notes the outcomes of the recent European Council which details the plans for a recovery fund, MFF and Brexit Adjustment reserve and the implications for Ireland.

