Brexit Brief 92

The EU and UK negotiating teams convened in London from 20 to 23 July 2020 for Round Five of the negotiations, in the latest attempt to find a way forward on a deal on the future relationship. There will be follow up negotiations between the teams during the week of 27 July 2020 before the next formal round of negotiations in the week of 17-21 August. Both sides accept that for there to be a workable deal in place by the end of the transition period, significant progress will have to be made by this point.

In the meantime, the UK has published a number of papers in preparation. This includes a White Paper on its Internal Market and a 230 page long blueprint on the import and export of goods across the UK-EU border on the island of Ireland at the end of the transition period. EU and UK representatives also met in Joint Committee format for a meeting of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Specialised Committee in Brussels on Thursday, 16 July 2020.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and notes the state of play in the evolving debate on the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol, and post-Brexit UK immigration plans.

