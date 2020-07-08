Brexit Brief 91

On Monday 29 June 2020, with the UK having rejected the prospect of an extension to the transition period, the negotiating teams began the first of six scheduled rounds of week-long talks. Five of these will take place before the end of July, with the final round scheduled to begin on 17 August. The accelerated timetable of talks was designed to facilitate swifter progress in the negotiations, which must be concluded by the autumn if a deal is to be ratified by 31 December. The first round, however, made little headway on key issues, and negotiations ended a day earlier than scheduled.

This week’s Brexit Brief examines the outcome of these talks, bringing together statements from key members of the negotiating teams. It also notes developments pertaining to Brexit from Ireland and elsewhere in Europe.

