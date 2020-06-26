Brexit Brief 90

This week’s Brexit Brief examines the outcomes of the High Level meeting between Presidents of the European Commission, Council and Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel and David Sassoli, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It was formally acknowledged that the UK would not extend the transition period and the leaders concluded that intensified negotiations should proceed for the second half of the year.

The Brief also notes the outcomes of the meeting of the Joint Committee on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, and the implications of the proposed Programme for Government in Ireland for Ireland’s relationship with both the UK and EU.

This Brexit brief is available here.

