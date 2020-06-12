Brexit Brief 89

This issue of the IIEA’s fortnightly Brexit Brief notes the state of play in the future relationship negotiations and the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

The final round of negotiations between EU and UK negotiators before the High Level Meeting in mid-June concluded on 5 June 2020. Apart from some movement on police and judicial cooperation in criminal matters, little progress on key issues was reported.

The Joint Committee on the Implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement met on Friday, 12 June and it was announced that the EU had officially accepted that the UK will not be seeking to extend the transition period.

Ahead of the High Level Meeting, which will take place on Monday, 15 June, this edition of the Brexit Brief outlines some key issues in the negotiations to date.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.