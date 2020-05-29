Brexit Brief 88

This issue of the IIEA’s fortnightly Brexit Brief notes the state of play in the future relationship negotiations and the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

Negotiations will resume between EU and UK negotiators on 1 June 2020. This will include several days of negotiation, ahead of the high-level meeting later in June which will be used to take stock of progress in the negotiations. This meeting also represents the final opportunity for negotiators to extend the transition period.

This edition of the Brexit Brief outlines some several key dates in the coming months, including the date by which a deal would have to be submitted to the European Parliament to allow for its timely ratification before the end of the year.

This brief also analyses the recently announced UK Government global tariff regime which will replace the EU Common External Tariff at the end of the transition period, and its implications for Irish goods.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.