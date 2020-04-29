Brexit Brief 86

This issue of the IIEA’s fortnightly Brexit Brief notes the state of play in the future relationship negotiations and implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement.

In the midst of the COVID–19 pandemic, and following a phone conversation between EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Chief Negotiator, negotiations on the future relationship resumed via video link during the week beginning Monday, 20 April 2020.

Following the negotiating round, Michel Barnier gave a press conference in which he highlighted four areas of divergence: the level playing field; overall governance; police and judicial cooperation; and fisheries. He expressed frustration at the lack of progress in the negotiations, particularly in light of the UK Government position that there would be no extension to the transition period, which expires on 31 December 2020.

