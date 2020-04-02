Brexit Brief 84

This edition of the Brexit Brief examines the current situation in discussions on the UK’s future relationship with the EU and on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On 30 March 2020, EU and UK officials convened via video conference for the first meeting of the Joint Committee on the implementation and application of the Withdrawal Agreement. Their discussions included commitments to move to implement the Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, protect citizens’ rights and to establish Specialised Committees to deal with key areas of implementation in the Withdrawal Agreement.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the postponement of the next round of negotiations on the future relationship, which were due to take place on 18 and 19 March 2020. This has raised questions as to the feasibility of the UK position that it will exit the transition period on 31 December 2020.

Both the EU and UK have published negotiation mandates, and the EU has published its version of a draft legal text on the future partnership.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to Leave the European Union.