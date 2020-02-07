Brexit Brief 80

This issue of the Brexit Brief notes the state of play following the UK’s departure from the EU, which took place on 31 January 2020 at 11pm UK time.

Two days after the UK’s formal Withdrawal, on 3 February 2020, the European Commission published its recommendation to the European Council on the adoption of its negotiation mandate. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the UK would not adhere to EU level playing field requirements and saying that instead, the UK would be aiming for a ‘Canada style’ trade agreement.

Meanwhile, the Irish party leaders have outlined their positions on Brexit, ahead of the General Election on Saturday, 8 February 2020.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to Leave the European Union.