Brexit Brief 110

On Friday, 14 May 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held high-level talks with Taoiseach Micheál Martin at Chequers Court to discuss recent tensions in Northern Ireland. Days before in London, following a meeting between Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and High Representative Josep Borrell at the margins of the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ meeting, the EU finally secured diplomatic accreditation for their ambassador. Meanwhile in Washington D.C., the Biden administration have been urged to appoint a new Special Envoy to Northern Ireland. This edition of the Brexit Brief covers these developments, and brings together reaction from the UK, EU and Ireland.

The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.