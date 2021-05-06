Brexit Brief 109

Northern Ireland is preparing for new leadership as Arlene Foster announced her intention to step down as leader of the DUP and as First Minister. On the same day, the European Parliament finally voted to ratify the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Meanwhile, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste held talks with Downing Street and the Northern Ireland Executive, respectively. This edition of the Brexit Brief covers these developments, and brings together reaction from the UK, EU and Ireland.

