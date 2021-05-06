   
Brexit Brief 109

IIEA6th May 20211min
Issue 109 of the Brexit Brief notes the current state of play in the EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK. 

Northern Ireland is preparing for new leadership as Arlene Foster announced her intention to step down as leader of the DUP and as First Minister. On the same day, the European Parliament finally voted to ratify the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Meanwhile, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste held talks with Downing Street and the Northern Ireland Executive, respectively. This edition of the Brexit Brief covers these developments, and brings together reaction from the UK, EU and Ireland. 

The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group. 

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.  

