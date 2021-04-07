   
BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog

Brexit Brief 107

IIEA7th April 20211min
Issue 107 of the Brexit Brief notes the current state of play in the EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK. 

The friction and difficulties of the early post-Brexit weeks are continuing. Headlines in Britain proclaim that “UK shellfish farmers threaten legal action over ban on exports to EU” and “UK cheese firm boss in despair over minister’s export advice”.  Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the situation continues to be tense, as a senior DUP figure has argued that Unionism has been “betrayed over and over again” and Loyalist demonstrators violently confront the Police Service of Northern Ireland on the streets of Belfast and Derry. Issue 107 of the Brexit Brief provides an overview of these developments, as well as other relevant news and reaction from Ireland, the UK and the EU.

The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.  

Post Views: 0

Related Articles

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
24th March 2021 IIEA

Brexit Brief 106

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
2nd March 2021 IIEA

Brexit Brief 105

BrexitHome Featured AnalysisBrexit BlogBlog
23rd February 2021 IIEA

Brexit Brief 104

Past EventsBrexit Past Events
15th February 2021 IIEA

Britain Alone: The Path from Suez to Brexit