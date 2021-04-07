Brexit Brief 107

The friction and difficulties of the early post-Brexit weeks are continuing. Headlines in Britain proclaim that “UK shellfish farmers threaten legal action over ban on exports to EU” and “UK cheese firm boss in despair over minister’s export advice”. Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, the situation continues to be tense, as a senior DUP figure has argued that Unionism has been “betrayed over and over again” and Loyalist demonstrators violently confront the Police Service of Northern Ireland on the streets of Belfast and Derry. Issue 107 of the Brexit Brief provides an overview of these developments, as well as other relevant news and reaction from Ireland, the UK and the EU.

The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.