Brexit Brief 106

IIEA24th March 20211min
Issue 106 of the Brexit Brief notes the current state of play in the EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and the UK. 

The first three months of the post-Brexit era have produced a degree of economic and political friction which poses a real threat to future relationships between the UK and EU, between the UK and Ireland and on the island of Ireland itself. Most recently, the unilateral decision of the UK Government to extend grace periods under the terms of the Protocol led to charges of ‘bad faith’ by the EU and the Irish Government and to the issuing of formal notice by the Commission of legal proceedings against the UK. This edition of the Brexit brief outlines this and other recent developments, and brings together reaction from the key players in the debate.

The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.  

