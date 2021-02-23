Brexit Brief 104

The first seven weeks of the post-Brexit era have produced controversy and difficulty in many areas, intensified existing political and social frictions on the island of Ireland – and between the two islands of Ireland and Britain – and raised serious questions about the future of EU-UK relations. This issue of the Brexit Brief describes the most recent developments, as all sides attempt to find their bearings in the post-Brexit world.

The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

This Brexit brief is available here.

Brexit Brief, published by the IIEA’s UK Project Group, is published on a fortnightly basis and covers developments in the on-going debate over the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.