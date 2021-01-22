Brexit Brief 102

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement entered into provisional application on 1 January 2021 pending final ratification after the European Parliament gives its consent and all procedures necessary for the entry into force have been completed.

The coming into force of the Agreement and the practical application of its provisions on trade and other matters have led to immediate, problematic situations for major supermarket groups, small traders, freight hauliers, financial services, musicians and performers, ferry passengers and many others. The early days of the new dispensation have seen evidence of difficulties and controversies which will take time and patient effort to resolve.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

