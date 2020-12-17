Brexit Brief 100

The negotiations between the EU and UK have now entered what is assumed to be the final stretch, with every deadline but one – the end of the transition period on 31 December – having passed without agreement. Negotiators have reported positive movement this week on some issues, including on the overall governance of the agreement, though the final hurdles of fisheries and the level playing field remain to be cleared.

This edition of the Brexit Brief details these developments, and brings together relevant news, comment and other developments from across the EU and UK. The Brexit Brief is written by Tony Brown, IIEA Senior Fellow, on behalf of the IIEA’s UK Expert Group.

